Man found dead in trunk after car fire in Coweta County

The murder was discovered earlier this week and is believed to have happened in Fulton County.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead in the trunk of a burned-out vehicle following a car fire in Coweta County earlier this week.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call of a car fire in Newnan around midnight on Sunday night.

"Responding units located a car on fire, fully engulfed in the area of Poplar Rd. near the Newnan Bypass intersection," a release said.

When they put out the fire, they found the man dead inside the car's trunk.

According to the sheriff's office, a "vehicle of interest" was found in Union City, in Fulton County. They said a man was brought in for questioning.

"At this time, it is believed the homicide occurred in Union City," the release said. "Coweta County investigators are currently working with Union City Police and the GBI."

They were withholding all names involved for the time being, including the victim's.