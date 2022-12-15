Man found dead in Norcross neighborhood; Gwinnett Police investigating

NORCROSS, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood where one man is dead, Gwinnett County Police said.
The man was found dead in the 5500-block of Stanfield Court, but Gwinnett County homicide detectives said they do not yet know how he died or if there is a suspect in custody.
Details surrounding the investigation are very limited. 11Alive has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to provide updated information as new details become available.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.