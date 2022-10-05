Man found dead in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Buster's, Gwinnett Police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are currently investigating a homicide where a man was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall Wednesday night, police said.
The victim was found near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is currently on-scene and working to gather more information as they conduct its investigation.
11Alive is working to bring updated information as soon as it comes in.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
