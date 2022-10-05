Man found dead in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Buster's, Gwinnett Police say

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are currently investigating a homicide where a man was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was found near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is currently on-scene and working to gather more information as they conduct its investigation.

