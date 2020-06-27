Inmate found hanging in north Georgia jail cell

Randall Thomas Hanley of Dahlonega was found dead on Thursday morning.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The state is investigating the death of a man in a Lumpkin County Jail cell on Thursday morning.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles, the body of 38-year-old Randall Thomas Hanley of Dahlonega was found at 10:30 a.m. hanging in his jail cell. The sheriff's office told agents that its officers tried to save the man before an ambulance arrived and the GBI report shows their office was contacted roughly five minutes later.

Later in the day, around 7 p.m., Hanley was pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

In their media release, the GBI said that Hanley had been in custody on several charges related to a case of alleged domestic violence. He had been denied bond on the charges on June 18 and his trial was still pending.

The GBI said that the preliminary investigation suggests Hanley hanged himself and died from the resulting injuries. However, an autopsy is expected to take place on Saturday as the investigation continues.