Man found shot at Atlanta gas station, trail of blood leads to dead woman in nearby apartment

It happened in the West Lake neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A woman was killed and a man injured early Friday morning in Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said a 1-year-old was unharmed inside the home.

Atlanta Police said they initially were called to a gas station where they found the man shot several times, and then followed a trail of blood to the apartment.

The relationship between the victims is not yet clear. It happened around 3 a.m. at the West Lake Gardens apartments off West Lake Ave., down a short ways from Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

The man was taken to Grady Hospital and his condition was unknown.

There was no immediate information on the shooter, or what might have led up to the incident.