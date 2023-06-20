55-year-old man found shot in vehicle in DeKalb County, police say

Evidence shows the man spoke with the suspect before the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 55-year-old man was found shot in a vehicle in DeKalb County Tuesday night. Police are now investigating.

Officers were called to a location along the 4700 block of Redan Road in regard to shots fired in the area. When police arrived they found the man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he is listed as critical, DeKalb County Police Department said.

Evidence shows the man spoke with the suspect before the shooting, according to police. Detectives are now investigating what led up to the gunfire.

Police have not released any suspect information.

