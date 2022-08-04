Man found shot, killed inside Range Rover in Midtown

This is right near the Federal Reserve building.

ATLANTA — A man was shot to death overnight on Crescent Avenue in Midtown near 12th Street, according to police.

This is right near the Federal Reserve Bank building and not far from Piedmont Park.

Officers said they received reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Friday

When police got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man dead inside of a white Range Rover. They add that there was at least one other person in the vehicle when he was shot, though there could have been more.

At this time, they said there is no suspect, according to police, who also said the passenger in the car is cooperating with them.