Man found shot and killed near Midtown apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed outside the Dagny Midtown apartment complex on Juniper Street, according to police.

Officers add that they believe the victim was targeted and they're looking for any surveillance video that might help them identify a suspect.

Police also said they have spoken to a few people who were in the area at the time; however, none of them actually saw the shooting.

This is still an active investigation and police have blocked Juniper Street both ways between 7th and 8th Street.