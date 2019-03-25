RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Ultra Club parking lot around 1:56 a.m. Monday morning.

Capt. Nicole Rabel with the City of Riverdale Police said it happened off Hwy 138. The victim was "alive and unresponsive" and was immediately transported to Grady Hospital, according to Rabel.

No word on the man's current condition, yet.

Authorities are still investigating the motive and potential suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Man found shot outside of Ultra Lounge People standing outside of Ultra Lounge Man shot at Ultra Lounge

MORE CRIME STORIES: