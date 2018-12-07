ATLANTA -- A man was found shot in the head behind a recording studio late Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Andrea Webster with Atlanta Police, officers responded to a shots fired called shortly after 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Liddell Drive. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Lt. Webster believes that the shooting was targeted and also believe he was somehow connected to the recording studio.

Officers are canvassing the area and attempting to get statements from witnesses.

No description of the gunman was released.

11Alive is working to gather more details on this incident.

PHOTOS | Man found shot to death behind shopping center in NE Atlanta

