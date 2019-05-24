GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot to death outside the home he rented in unincorporated Norcross early Friday morning, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Officers responded to the home on Silver Lake Drive at 4:43 a.m. after a neighbor heard gunshots and called 911. Officers found the man dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of the home.

Police have not identified the 38-year-old victim, who police said is originally from Mexico.

“He’s been staying at the home on and off throughout the past year…it’s not uncommon for him to come home at different hours because he is just renting a room there…it wasn’t out of the norm,” said Corp. William Rundles with Gwinnett County Police.

Rundles said he worked in construction and appeared to be in his late thirties or early forties. At this time, police said they have no motive for the murder and it doesn’t appear to be drug related. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, but the man was only shot once in the abdomen, Rundles said. Detectives are working to determine how many shots were fired.

Rundles said that a witness saw a pickup truck driving away from the home at a high rate of speed, but could not identify a make or model, or what color the truck is.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

