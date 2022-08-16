Man found shot to death near U-Haul truck in southeast Atlanta

He was found just after 11 p.m. on Hutchens Road.

ATLANTA — A shooting in southeast Atlanta has left one man dead overnight, police say.

Officers believe the victim may have been driving or riding in a U-Haul truck.

They found him just after 11 p.m. Monday outside the truck on Hutchens Road.

Police add that the truck was still running and appeared to be empty.

In addition, they believe the victim is in his 20s or 20s.

