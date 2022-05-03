Man found unresponsive in Cobb County jail, GBI investigating death

The sheriff's office said he was found unresponsive during a cell check on May 2 and later died in a hospital.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man detained at Cobb County's Adult Detention Center died Monday after sheriff's deputies said they found him unresponsive in the cell.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said deputies provided medical care after finding Joshua Capes unresponsive during their cell check. After being revived, Capes was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His family was at the hospital with him.

The sheriff's office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate as part of their protocol.

Officials did not provide any information about what led to Capes' death but said they are conducting an internal investigation in addition to the GBI.