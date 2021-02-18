Man from Buford arrested in connection to Capitol riots

Verden Andrew Nalley is the ninth person from Georgia to be arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

BUFORD, Ga. — A ninth person from Georgia has been arrested in connection to the insurrectionist siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI Atlanta Office announced on Twitter that Verden Andrew Nalley, 49, of Buford had been arrested earlier this week with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI account said charging documents for Nalley would be posted to the Department of Justice website that has catalogued the other arrests associated with the Capitol riots, but those were not yet available Thursday morning.

Nalley's arrest follows the arrests earlier this month of an 18-year-old from Milton, Bruno Cua, and a 23-year-old from Dawsonville, Ben Torre.

Prior to those two, individuals including "Zip-tie guy" Eric Munchel, his mother Lisa Eisenhart, McCall Calhoun, Cleveland Meredith, Christopher Stanton Georgia and Michael Daughtry.

Calhoun has gained notoriety for his social media claims that he was among the group that kicked in the door to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office inside the Capitol, while Meredith allegedly made threats about Pelosi.