COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two girls in his Cobb County home.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Aristides Rios Rodriguez repeatedly assaulted two young sisters at his home on Black Gum Drive in 2015. Kennesaw police were contacted by the girls' mother after she found Rodriguez in a bedroom with one of the children, who was pulling up her underwear.

Rodriguez was arrested in 2015 and remained in jail until his trial began Sept. 10. Rodriguez was convicted on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation. among other charges.

"As is the case with most sexual assaults, these girls did not disclose the abuse until years after it had started," Assistant District Attorney Drew Healy said. "The jury was able to look at the evidence in light of everything we know about the disclosure process. Their verdict and this sentence honor the bravery of these victims coming forward to hold this defendant accountable."

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Rodriguez to three consecutive life sentences Friday.

