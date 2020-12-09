Search for suspect accused of groping 2 women in DeKalb

Police were able to compile a sketch of the possible suspect.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a man accused of sexual battery after they said he groped two women.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the man seen in the sketch below groped the two women at two separate bus stops.

Police said the first incident happened last week on Sept. 6 around 7:30 a.m. They said he groped a second woman two days later around 6:30 a.m. Both alleged incidents happened along Panola Road near S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road and Redan Road.

Police were able to compile a sketch of the possible suspect, who they said is either a lighter-complexion Black or Hispanic male with a curly afro, who is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen driving a cobalt blue 4-door sedan.