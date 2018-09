ATLANTA - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head in an apartment building early Thursday morning.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Joseph E. Boone. Police said the victim, around 23-years-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Officials are talking to witnesses to learn more but ask if you heard or saw something to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

