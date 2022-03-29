Man hospitalized following shooting in southeast Atlanta

Here's what we know

ATLANTA — A shooting in southeast Atlanta has sent a 62-year-old man to the hospital, as police work to figure out what led up to the incident and who's responsible.

As of now, police said the incident involved two cars, both of which were hit by gunfire.

Officers added that the shooting unfolded after midnight, with the 62-year-old shot at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Lakewood Avenue. His car ended up crashing into the sidewalk.

Police said the other driver that was hit with gunfire drove away from the scene out of fear. However, they said she ultimately came back and was uninjured.

The bullet passed through her driver window and out her passenger window, according to police.

That driver also told 11Alive that she heard the gunshots before they hit her vehicle and she didn't see where they came from.