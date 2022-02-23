Man arrested after impersonating public safety officer in Cartersville, police say

Authorities said he attempted to assist officers during a felony traffic stop last Friday but left before he could be identified.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville Police said a man has been arrested on charges of impersonating an officer during a felony traffic stop last Friday.

Authorities said he attempted to assist officers during the traffic stop but left before he could be identified.

According to police, the man presented himself as a "public safety officer", had a replica gun with him, and attempted to help officers that were bringing two suspects into custody at gunpoint.

The man also appeared to be driving an unmarked police car, which had lights and a siren. He was also wearing a badge, Cartersville Police said.

Officers arrested him inside of his car Tuesday. They also seized a number of items including tactical gear and replica guns. The man also had an ID with him resembling Georgia Police Credentials.

Cartersville Police said there is no further information available at this time.