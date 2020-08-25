Man in critical condition after 2 shot at gas station in southwest Atlanta

It happened at the Chevron gas station off of Cleveland Road late Monday night.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot following an altercation between a group of people at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

A 44-year-old man was struck when someone began shooting toward the gas station from a car. Police said he was taken to Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 30-year-old man who was pumping gas was also shot. He is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.