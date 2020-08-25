Man in critical condition after 2 shot at gas station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot following an altercation between a group of people at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
It happened at the Chevron gas station off of Cleveland Road late Monday night.
A 44-year-old man was struck when someone began shooting toward the gas station from a car. Police said he was taken to Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 30-year-old man who was pumping gas was also shot. He is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.
At this time, police said the case is still under investigation and they don't know if it was a targeted shooting. There are currently no suspects at this time.