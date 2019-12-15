LILBURN, Ga. — According to police, a man who came home in an apparent drunken rage triggered what has turned into a day-long SWAT standoff in a Lilburn neighborhood.

A Gwinnett Police SWAT team was outside a home in the Cedar Creek subdivision Sunday morning. The incident started, according to an 11Alive News crew on the scene, when a man apparently came home drunk early Sunday and got into an argument with his girlfriend.

During the argument, he allegedly fired a pistol into the air.

By about 7 a.m., the girlfriend and her two teenage children were able to escape the home and call police.

Gwinnett Police along with a SWAT team responded and cordoned off the area.

As of 3 p.m., the man was reported to be alone inside the home, speaking with crisis negotiators in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

