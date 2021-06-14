Man indicted in two felony cases this year before shooting Cobb officer, according to GBI

On Monday the GBI named Luis Rey Ruiz of Kennesaw, as the man who shot a Cobb County Police officer Sunday, before being killed hours later in a second shooting.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the GBI identified Luis Rey Ruiz as the 20-year-old man shot and killed Sunday by the Cobb County Police Department's SWAT team.

For Ruiz, it was at least his third encounter with police since the beginning of 2020 Cobb County court records show.

According to a press release from the GBI, on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Cobb County Police responded to a 911 call related to a domestic dispute at a home on North Shores Road in Acworth.

Records released to 11Alive from the GBI detail when officers arrived, Ruiz shot Cobb County Officer Sean Evans, striking him at least once.

Sgt. Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department tells 11Alive the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released Sunday night.

He said the officer was shot "point-blank" and the vest he was wearing likely prevented a tragic outcome.

"Because of the vest it was not a life-threatening injury, but it would have been a lot worse had he not been wearing a vest," Delk said.

Evans fired back hitting Ruiz, but the 20-year-old ran off.

According to the GBI's press release approximately 3 hours later Cobb County's SWAT team found Ruiz in front of a house two doors down from where the 911 call was made.

The release doesn't detail where Ruiz was between the two encounters with police.

Several SWAT team members fired at Ruiz and he died at the scene with a gun being found next to him the GBI release states.

Court records and arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive on Monday show Ruiz since the beginning of 2020 had at least two other interactions with police in Cobb County.

In May of 2020, he was arrested on drug and gun charges and eventually was indicted by a Cobb County grand jury last Thursday for two felony charges for violating Georgia's controlled substance act and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

He was arrested again in June of 2020 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge for battery.

In a warrant and related police incident report for the arrest, an officer wrote Ruiz forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and then refused to let her out. Meanwhile, he hit her and placed her in a headlock leaving visible bruising.

The woman was able to eventually exit the vehicle and called Cobb County police.