ATLANTA -- A man was shot in Atlanta overnight and police say he might have been an unintended target.

Atlanta Police Major Neil Klotzer said the victim was shot in his leg. The incident happened near Courtland and Pine streets.

"There were two other groups of people that were shooting at each other and he was unfortunately struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

