ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life in prison without parole plus another 35 years after he was convicted for the 2017 murder of a 25-year-old man at a Union City motel.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, on October 3, 2017, 38-year-old Diontye Scott faced 25-year-old Antonio Veal and his girlfriend in the second-floor breezeway of the Garden Inn and Suites in the 6700 block of Shannon Parkway in Union City.

Scott accused Veal of participating in an armed robbery which had occurred days earlier, on September 26, 2017, at the same Garden Inn and Suites.

During that armed robbery, Scott's girlfriend had been shot. As a result, according to a release from the D.A.'s office, Scott was trying to get revenge against Veal.

Veal repeatedly denied any involvement in the September 26 incident, the District Attorney's release said. Scott, however, continued to accuse Veal of participating in the crime and became more upset with Veal's denials and disrespect.

Eventually, according to the D.A.'s office, Scott's anger escalated to the point that he pulled out a Glock 9mm handgun and fired a single shot at Veal, striking him in the chest. Scott fired another shot, this time at Veal's girlfriend, who had been observing the confrontation.

The D.A.'s office says Scott fled in his vehicle.

College Park Police attempted to pull Scott over for speeding, but he continued to flee. During the pursuit, Scott began to toss marijuana and the murder weapon out of the window of his vehicle. He was eventually stopped and arrested.

Once officers recovered the weapon from the side of the road, they submitted it to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing. The GBI was able to confirm that it was the murder weapon. Motel surveillance caught the entire incident on camera.

A Fulton County Superior Court Jury was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, speeding, driving with a suspended license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

