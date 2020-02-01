ATLANTA — Police say a man on Interstate-85, apparently thinking he was about to be pulled over, sped ahead, crashed his car and jumped 40 feet off the freeway - all to escape a traffic stop meant for someone else.

The bizarre scene unfolded on I-85 North near Piedmont Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said.

Capt. William Ricker of Atlanta Police said officers were running radar on I-85 and attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for speeding, when the man sped off and crashed ahead of them. Then he got out on foot and jumped off the interstate, which Ricker estimated was a 40-foot drop.

"The subject got up and then ran off into the woodline," he said.

According to police, officers found a firearm near the spot where the man fell to, and then attempted to track him with a K-9. So far, police have not been able to locate the man.

"He's still in the wind, yes," Ricker said.

WXIA

Police described the subject as a black man in all-black clothing.

