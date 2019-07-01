Gwinnett Police said the man who was carjacked and kidnapped early Sunday morning outside a Duluth restaurant has been found safe and sound.

According to Gwinnett Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, detectives went to the home of 21-year-old victim Neil Frasdilla on Monday morning and found him safe and unharmed.

Initial reports indicated he had been carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Luxor Restaurant in the 2400 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

Witnesses told police that two black males with handguns forced Frasdilla to drive them away in Frasdilla's white Acura TSX at gunpoint.

When detectives talked to Frasdilla on Monday, he told them that after they drove off, the assailants took all of his belongings. He said that after several hours, they dropped him off somewhere on Georgia 316.

A short time after Frasdilla began walking, he says he found his Acura parked a short distance away.

Detectives said they plan to process the vehicle for evidence as part of their investigation.

The assailants are described as one Hispanic and two black males. One of the black males was wearing a mask, and two of the suspected assailants were armed with guns.

Pihera said that the lead detective in the case is still sorting through the video evidence. As a result, at this point, no surveillance video or photos are being released.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersAtlanta.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest an indictment in the case.