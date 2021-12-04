Road rage suspected in deadly shooting on I-20 east of metro Atlanta, GBI says

The agency said that on Friday around 8:30 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff's Office asked them to assist with the death investigation.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — An investigation launched after a 911 call about a wreck on I-20 is now being treated as a murder case. Law enforcement officers are looking for the suspect.

The victim, 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs, of Manning, South Carolina, was the victim of an interstate road rage incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's preliminary investigation.

The agency said on Friday, April 9 around 8:30 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff's Office asked them to assist with the death investigation.

Deputies receive a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. about a wreck near mile marker 132 on I-20 in Greensboro, Georgia.

When deputies arrived, they found Briggs with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville, Georgia at 478-445-4173.