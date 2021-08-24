Man shot, killed after fight at gas station

Atlanta Police told crews on the scene the victim ran away from the gas station and collapsed on Perry Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are reviewing surveillance video after a fight at a gas station ended with a man shot dead. It happened in northwest Atlanta at the Special K gas station on Hollywood Road around 11:30 p.m. in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood.

Police said they found the man shot multiple times and he was immediately taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has yet to be released but authorities said he was between 55-65 years old. They are trying to figure out if the man lives in the area.