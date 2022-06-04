Man killed by Cobb Police possibly linked to incident where shot was fired at officer in Cumberland Mall parking lot

There were two people inside the vehicle when one of them -- the passenger -- pulled out a handgun, according to police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers killed a man Wednesday following a shooting near Chastain Road at Interstate 75, according to Cobb County Police. Investigators said they believe the suspect was possibly involved in a previous incident where an officer was shot at in the Cumberland Mall parking lot over the weekend.

Since Sunday, detectives have been working to find out who fired the gun.

"Due to the hard work and consistent, persistent work of our officers and detectives, we were able to develop a suspect and obtain a warrant earlier this week," Stuart VanHoozer, Cobb County Police Department's acting police chief said. "Since that time, we have been working to take that suspect into custody."

Cobb County Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 5 p.m. Wednesday on a vehicle traveling on Chastain Road bridge over I-75. Officers believed the suspect they were searching for since the weekend was inside the vehicle.

There were two people inside the vehicle when one of them -- the passenger -- pulled out a handgun, according to VanHoozer. Authorities said several officers shot him and he was killed. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and he was taken into custody, where he's being interviewed. No officers were hurt during the incident, VanHoozer said.

VanHoozer added that the suspect had a "very distinct handgun" with a unique color. Investigators said they believe that the handgun resembles the firearm from Sunday's incident in the Cumberland Mall parking lot; no one was hurt during that incident.

Police have not yet said whether the suspect who was killed opened fire on the officers.

"In this case, this is a tragedy for us," VanHoozer said. "This is not how we wanted this to turn out. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family of this subject."

Jennifer Barrera, of Marrietta, was driving nearby with five children on spring break when the gunfire erupted calling the unfolding situation "scary."

The children, including Sophie Rakita, said they heard “several shots” in quick succession. They said they are frightened realizing how close they were to the gunfire.

“Now I’ve got to be like, 'Is there going to be a shooting when I’m driving on the roads? In my everyday life',” Sophie wondered, who, at 15, was looking forward to getting her driver's license.