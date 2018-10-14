HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was killed by deputies in east Hall County at the conclusion of an hours-long SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.

The incident initially started shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at a home in the 3100 block of Truelove Road.

When they arrived, they discovered the man who lived there had pointed a handgun at his neighbors. When deputies tried to make contact with him, he barricaded himself inside the home and refused all attempts at communication.

SWAT team members and investigators arrived a short time later and undertook an extended effort at trying to negotiate with the man.

At about 11 p.m., the man began to shoot at deputies from inside the home. Just after midnight, he appeared in the front doorway and shot at deputies again. This time, deputies returned fire, killing the man.

No deputies or bystanders were injured during the incident.

As is customary during officer-involved shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident.

