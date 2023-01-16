Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run | What to know

ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time.
The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage.
This happened in the southbound lanes of I-75/85 near Courtland Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
