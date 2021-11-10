Man struck, killed in hit-and-run wreck in Morrow

Right now, details are limited.

ATLANTA — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Monday morning.

Right now, details in the deadly incident are limited, but the incident happened near the intersection of Maddox Road and Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow, Georgia.

The 11Alive Skytracker saw police and crime scene tape in the area by a CVS.

According to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department, authorities were notified about the crash just before 7:30 a.m. A man was struck and killed on Maddox Road. Police are not releasing his identify at this time.