DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Decatur from early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Derrill Drive at about 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victim -- who lived at the home -- died at the scene.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant said he spoke with a neighbor who said her grandson heard the gunshots. She also told Sturdivant that there is a young child that lives at the home.

However, police have not confirmed who was at home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have been combing through the shooting scene as well as interviewing potential witnesses who they said were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

