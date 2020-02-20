DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Citgo gas station and convenience store in the 1600 block of North Hairston Road Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Davin Morgan, it occurred at about 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, Morgan said, they found the body of a man, about 35 years in age, dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Morgan said that it appeared that the victim may have been involved in an altercation prior to the shooting. However, Morgan said there was no clear motive for the shooting itself.

There was no description of the shooting suspect immediately available, Morgan said.

He said that investigators are checking to determine if there is surveillance video that can provide additional information about the incident.

The victim's vehicle is also being examined by investigators for additional potential evidence, Morgan said.

He said the victim's identity was not immediately available.

