Man killed in south DeKalb shooting

It happened in the Ellenwood area late Tuesday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in the Ellenwood area of south DeKalb County.

There were few immediate available details, but police said the victim was a 46-year-old man who'd died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police also said the shooting occurred outside a home on Park Place Circle.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police did not say whether they have a suspect or not in the case.