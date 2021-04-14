x
Man killed in south DeKalb shooting

It happened in the Ellenwood area late Tuesday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in the Ellenwood area of south DeKalb County. 

There were few immediate available details, but police said the victim was a 46-year-old man who'd died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police also said the shooting occurred outside a home on Park Place Circle.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police did not say whether they have a suspect or not in the case. 

There was no information yet on a motive in the shooting or what may have led up to it.

