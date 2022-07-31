Police investigating after man shot, killed near Atlanta neighborhood grocery store

Investigators determined that the shooting took place along McDonough Boulevard near Tanner's Corner Grocery, The Original Snack Shack and several other businesses.

ATLANTA — A man is dead following a shooting near an Atlanta neighborhood grocery store and several other businesses along McDonough Boulevard Sunday.

Atlanta Police said officers initially responded to a "person shot" call at a fire station at 447 Boulevard SE. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, according to APD.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place at 828 McDonough Blvd and the victim had relocated to the fire station, which is less than a 10-minute drive away. Several businesses are in the area including Tanner's Corner Grocery, The Original Snack Shack and more. The location is not far from the Forest Cove Apartments.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

