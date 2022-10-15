Man shot, killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex at the 300-block of Ardmore Circle in northwest Atlanta, not far from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, police said.

Officers said they received a call around 9:12 p.m. in regard to a person shot. When they arrived, they saw a 25-year-old man who had suffered from multiple gun shot pounds, according to Atlanta Police Department.

The victim was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Atlanta Police Homicide Unit detectives later arrived at the scene and are in the process of conducting an investigation to find out the reasoning behind the deadly shooting, authorities stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.