Man shot, killed outside historic Atlanta tavern

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed overnight outside of a historic tavern in the Poncey-Highland area, authorities say.

Atlanta Police explained this all happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night, but right now, they're still working on piecing together specifics about what happened.

They believe the victim was trying to stop a car break-in happening in the parking lot when he was shot.

Right now, officers don't have an exact description of who they're looking for and are still trying to work out just how many suspects were involved in the first place.

Police do believe the suspect(s) were trying to brake into several vehicles and have been processing fingerprints off several cars in the area.

Manuel's Tavern is a well known, historic restaurant in the city. During the pandemic, it was on the brink of closing but the community instead stepped up and raised thousands to keep this place open.

