APD said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — A man has been killed in a shooting along Flat Shoals Avenue Monday evening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at 210 Flat Shoals Avenue, not far from Atlanta's Glenwood Park and Cabbagetown neighborhoods.

