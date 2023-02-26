Shooting kills 1 outside Downtown Atlanta business center, police say

It happened at 72 Marietta Street.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside of a Downtown Atlanta business center, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., APD received a call of a person injured at 72 Marietta Street, the location of 2 City Plaza in the heart of downtown, not far from State Farm Arena.

When officers arrived, they noticed a man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and a laceration to his head. Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and declared him dead.

Homicide investigators are currently working the scene, but it is not yet known at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspect is in custody.