GBI identifies man killed by undercover agents in Cherokee County sting outside Walmart

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday identified the man killed by undercover agents in an operation outside a Walmart in Holly Springs.

The GBI identified that individual as 35-year-old Normiez Reeves.

The incident occurred on Monday night when law enforcement agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad were attempting an arrest of a man, now identified as Reeves, who was suspected of trafficking heroin and fentanyl came to the location but tried to leave.

As he tried to escape law enforcement, the suspect allegedly drove towards agents and rammed one of their vehicles. They fired at the suspect, wounding him, the sheriff's office said.

"The suspect, who had been shot, fled north on Hwy. 5 and struck a guard rail before traveling down the exit ramp from I-575 in the wrong direction and struck two vehicles. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, they said.

A witness, Katie Padgett, told 11Alive's Joe Ripley on Tuesday that she had just finished her break at the Walmart deli when chaos broke out.

“I had seen caution tape, eight or nine cops," Padgett said. "It was really scary to find out what happened. Anybody could have come in with a gun and shot the place. Anything can happen.”

Retired Fulton County Deputy Charles Rambo said it's not unusual to see an undercover operation during broad daylight, even in a public place.

"Crime will take you anywhere any time of the day or night, especially in this hybrid area of criminal activity where most of your criminals are trying to operate three thoughts and three steps ahead us," Rambo said.

Padgett admitted to being scared after the shooting at her workplace. However, she said employees are banding together to keep each other safe.