APD: Man shot, killed while driving in Southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving in his car in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at 965 Cunningham Place SW.

APD said the victim was driving in the area when shots were fired into his car hitting him.

When officers arrived, they found his car on fire and he was killed on scene, APD said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.