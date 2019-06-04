UNION CITY, Ga. — A murder investigation is underway at a Motel 6 in Union City. According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the motel on Flat Shoals Road at 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning and found a black man shot in the head.

Ambulances from Grady Hospital responded to the Motel 6 and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Union City Police is asking anyone who might have been in the area or witnessed anything to call 911 or contact Detective Oglesby at 770-515-7828.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.