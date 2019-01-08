DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run in DeKalb County after, police say, he shot an officer multiple times and a woman believed to be his girlfriend died from gunshot wounds at the scene of a domestic disturbance call.

Police said the officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover.

They're looking for 27-year-old Otis Walker, whom they consider armed and dangerous. He fled the scene of the shooting.

"We believe he's still in the area," said Maj. Jerry Lewis of DeKalb Police. "We have our perimeters tight and we're gonna try to locate him. Hopefully he's still within the perimeter."

DeKalb Police Dept.

DeKalb Police have released a second photo of Walker.

DeKalb County Police Department

RELATED: Manhunt underway after woman killed, officer shot: Here's what we know

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. They described it as a "domestic dispute between the boyfriend and girlfriend at the location which escalated to the boyfriend shooting the female victim."

They said the woman was found in critical condition and died as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

Police said "officers were immediately fired upon" by Walker as they arrived at the scene, and that the gunfire came from him as he hid between two residences.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also responded to the scene, and police are asking the public to call 911 if they see Walker.

Photos: DeKalb County police officer shot A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019. A DeKalb County police officer was shot and the search was on for a suspect on August 1, 2019.

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES

Drew Charter students on high alert after 15-year-old allegedly shot over cell phone nearby

He says his mom was burned by cigarettes while staying at an assisted living facility

'That's all I got' | Family of man fatally shot at gas station speaks on his death