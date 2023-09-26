Man on the run in Carroll County considered dangerous, deputies say

An update around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 states authorities were still searching for Andrew “Andy” Acklin.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A search is still underway for a man wanted on multiple felonies, according to deputies in Carroll County on Monday.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook around 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 that Andrew "Andy" Acklin had led their office on a car chase that ended near block 3800 of Northeast Hickory Level Road.

An update around 9:30 p.m. on Monday stated authorities were still searching for him. Deputies said that dogs and an aviation team were dispatched to help track.

The last time Acklin was seen, he was wearing red shorts. Authorities added that he's considered dangerous and that no one should approach him if seen.

Heavy presence from law enforcement is expected in the area where he was last seen. According to the office, residents should be careful around their properties.

Deputies released two photos of Acklin along with a description that states the suspect is around 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He's described with brown eyes and darker hair with a gray patch at the front. Deputies added that he was born in 1985, meaning he is either 36 or 37 years old.