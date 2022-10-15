Man wanted in Philadelphia for murder arrested near Lenox Square Mall

Police said Ellijah Jennings led them on a pursuit near Lenox Road on Friday.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man wanted in Philadelphia led police in Atlanta on a chase on Friday near Lenox Square Mall.

Brookhaven Police Department said they assisted APD while they were conducting a traffic stop on Friday. Officers said Ellijah Jennings was wanted in connection to a May death of a 33-year-old man in Philadelphia.

The department said Jennings initially stopped his car but then took off, "which resulted in a vehicle pursuit." They made several attempts to stop the car and then one final PIT maneuver stopped the car by the 3400 block of Lenox Road.

Jennings was taken into custody, according to Brookhaven Police. The department in Philidelphia said the man killed was found in the driver's seat of a Grey Dodge Charger, "suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and body."