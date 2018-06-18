COBB COUNTY, Ga. – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child molestation.

Wesley Tyronne Dean, 58, pleaded guilty on Friday to having a sexual encounter with an underage boy.

In October 2016, the mother of the 14-year-old found inappropriate texts from Dean on the boy’s phone. The teen told investigators that on Oct. 28, 2016, Dean drove him to a hotel where they engaged in sexual activity.

Video from the hotel confirmed the two were together that night. Dean also gave a full confession to investigators.

“Mr. Dean preyed upon the vulnerability and insecurity of a teenage boy by giving him money, purchasing him gifts, and making him feel cared for and accepted — all with the motivation of exploiting him sexually,” the district attorney's office said.

After accepting the guilty plea, the judge sentenced Dean to 20 years with 15 to serve in custody and the balance of probation.

