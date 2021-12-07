Man facing several charges after pointing gun at rideshare driver, foot chase with police

According to police, the man reportedly got angry with the driver when he said he didn't have any cigarettes for him.

ATLANTA — A man is facing several charges after pointing a gun at a rideshare driver in Atlanta.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened just two days after Thanksgiving.

A man told officers he was working for a rideshare company when he picked up a 34-year-old man. Authorities did not specify what company the man was driving for. According to police, the man reportedly got angry with the driver when he said he didn't have any cigarettes for him.

That's when police said the passenger pulled out two guns, pointed them at the driver, and demanded he keep driving or else he would be shot.

The rideshare driver rode to the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard nearby a Family Dollar where he was able to get out of the car and escape.

Police said they later found a man matching the description the rideshare driver gave. When officers approached him, the suspect ran off, initiating a short foot chase.

Authorities said the suspect was carrying a gun and a backpack with marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, meth, bath salt, cocaine and cough syrup when he was arrested. They said officials also later found his second gun inside the rideshare driver's car.