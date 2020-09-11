Man posing as Atlanta watershed employee going door-to-door

It is not clear what the intentions of the suspects were.

ATLANTA — The Department of Watershed Management (DWM) says a man going door-to-door in the Adamsville area of southwest Atlanta is not one of their employees.

DWM officials released a statement on the issue, along with a photo of the suspect captured on a video doorbell camera.

They said a resident claimed he knocked on the door asking for someone who does not live at the home. The resident reported the man walked around the back of the home but left after being confronted by a neighbor.

They said the imposter was with another person who waited in a vehicle at the end of the street.

It is not clear what the intentions of the suspects were.

"Under normal circumstances, DWM will never send workers or representatives to a customer’s home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time," DWM officials said in a statement. "All DWM employees carry city-issued ID badges that include photos. Additionally, field employees wear uniforms and drive department vehicles that prominently display the DWM and/or City logo."