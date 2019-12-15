ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man received minor injuries when someone shot at his car on I-20 early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Investigators James White III, the incident happened near the H.E. Holmes Drive exit on I-20.

Officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital at about 5 a.m. to speak to the victim.

When they arrived, the victim told investigators he was driving eastbound on the freeway when a dark-colored, older model sedan pulled alongside his vehicle.

He said that the occupants of the sedan pointed a gun at him and began shooting, striking his vehicle multiple times.

The victim received several lacerations to the head, according to White.

White said the victim drove himself to Grady Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The victim told investigators he believes it may have been stemmed by an earlier altercation at his job.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta